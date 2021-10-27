PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PGT INDUSTRIES pioneered the U.S. impact-resistant window and door industry and today is the nation’s leading manufacturer and supplier of residential impact-resistant windows and doors. PGT is also one of the largest window and door manufacturers in the United States. The company’s total line of custom windows and doors is now available throughout the eastern United States, the Gulf Coast and in a growing international market, which includes the Caribbean, South America and Australia. PGT’s product line includes PGT Aluminum and Vinyl Windows and Doors; WinGuard Impact-Resistant Windows and Doors; PGT Architectural Systems; and Eze-Breeze Sliding Panels. PGT Industries is a wholly owned subsidiary of PGT, Inc. “

PGTI stock opened at $21.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. PGT Innovations has a 52 week low of $16.09 and a 52 week high of $28.11.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $285.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.83 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.90%. On average, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 32.9% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 796,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,501,000 after purchasing an additional 197,275 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

