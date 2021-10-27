Pets at Home Group’s (PETS) “Under Review” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their under review rating on shares of Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pets at Home Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 509.29 ($6.65).

LON PETS opened at GBX 490.60 ($6.41) on Tuesday. Pets at Home Group has a twelve month low of GBX 365 ($4.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 524.50 ($6.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 25.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 490.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 791.73.

In other Pets at Home Group news, insider Michael Iddon sold 19,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 478 ($6.25), for a total value of £94,462.36 ($123,415.68).

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

