Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 502.50 ($6.57).

PETS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of PETS traded up GBX 5.40 ($0.07) on Friday, hitting GBX 496 ($6.48). 574,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,704. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 490.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 791.73. Pets at Home Group has a 1 year low of GBX 365 ($4.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 524.50 ($6.85).

In other news, insider Michael Iddon sold 19,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 478 ($6.25), for a total value of £94,462.36 ($123,415.68).

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

