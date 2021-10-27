Perseus Mining Limited to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Perseus Mining in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 22nd. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.24.

TSE:PRU opened at C$1.53 on Monday. Perseus Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.99 and a 12-month high of C$1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 17.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.33.

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and SissinguÃ© and Yaoure gold projects located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, as well as MahalÃ©, MbenguÃ©, and NapiÃ© licenses in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

