Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its price target upped by Roth Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

PERI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Perion Network presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Perion Network stock opened at $29.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $984.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day moving average is $18.28. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $30.18.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $109.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.01 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PERI. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 34.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

