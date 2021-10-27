Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its price target upped by Roth Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
PERI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Perion Network presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.14.
Perion Network stock opened at $29.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $984.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day moving average is $18.28. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $30.18.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PERI. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 34.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.
Perion Network Company Profile
Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.
Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?
Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.