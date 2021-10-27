Perficient (PRFT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Perficient has set its FY 2021 guidance at $3.200-$3.300 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance at $0.830-$0.860 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.73 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, analysts expect Perficient to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Perficient alerts:

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $123.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.23. Perficient has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $134.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PRFT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,435.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $3,550,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Perficient stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 26,759 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.04% of Perficient worth $27,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.