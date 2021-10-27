Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pearson plc (LON:PSON) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 717 ($9.37).

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 585 ($7.64) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Pearson to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.71) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 960 ($12.54) to GBX 930 ($12.15) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 637 ($8.32) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

PSON traded down GBX 3.60 ($0.05) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 625.80 ($8.18). 1,030,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,631. The firm has a market cap of £4.74 billion and a PE ratio of 16.96. Pearson has a twelve month low of GBX 484.40 ($6.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 909 ($11.88). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 745.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 798.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

