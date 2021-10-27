PEAK6 Investments LLC Reduces Position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

PEAK6 Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 69,046 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in SFL were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of SFL by 219.8% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in SFL in the second quarter valued at about $480,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SFL by 22.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after acquiring an additional 217,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SFL by 54.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,129,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after acquiring an additional 399,099 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SFL by 489.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 894,485 shares during the period. 30.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SFL alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SFL. DNB Markets raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

NYSE SFL opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $9.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.08.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The shipping company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.69 million. SFL had a positive return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 21.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

SFL Profile

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL).

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.