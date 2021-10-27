PEAK6 Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 18,392 Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Star Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,464,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Star Group in the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Star Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Star Group by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGU opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.73. Star Group, L.P. has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $12.03. The firm has a market cap of $438.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.40.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th.

Star Group LP engages in the provision of home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

