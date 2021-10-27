PEAK6 Investments LLC Makes New Investment in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the period. 42.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEMKT:SILV opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 12.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.54.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SILV shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

