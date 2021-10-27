PayPie Market Cap Reaches $501,623.56 (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Over the last seven days, PayPie has traded down 52.5% against the US dollar. PayPie has a total market cap of $501,623.56 and $42.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayPie coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PayPie alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00054940 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005316 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.33 or 0.00215852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.44 or 0.00104272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012085 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About PayPie

PPP is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.bb . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

Buying and Selling PayPie

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PayPie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayPie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.