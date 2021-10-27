Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.68 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) will report sales of $63.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Paya’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.10 million to $64.30 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Paya will report full year sales of $247.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $246.00 million to $249.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $281.50 million, with estimates ranging from $277.80 million to $285.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Paya.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.88 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAYA. Truist Securities began coverage on Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Paya in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist began coverage on Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Paya in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Paya in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Paya during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Paya during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000.

NASDAQ:PAYA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.55. The stock had a trading volume of 431,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,005. Paya has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average is $10.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.03.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

