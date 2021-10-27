Pax Dollar Hits Market Cap of $945.75 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (CURRENCY:USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $945.75 million and $13.95 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Pax Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.24 or 0.00080274 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00021265 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003618 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000041 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pax Dollar Coin Profile

USDP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Pax Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

