Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $11.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.14, but opened at $9.39. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Patterson-UTI Energy shares last traded at $9.41, with a volume of 45,658 shares trading hands.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PTEN. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 117.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 3.23.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $291.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.73 million. Equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.69%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

