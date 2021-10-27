Patrick S. Shannon Sells 3,826 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Stock

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 3,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $503,119.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:ALLE traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.39. 788,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $95.67 and a twelve month high of $148.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.00 and a 200 day moving average of $137.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.29 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Allegion by 1,720.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 310.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.25.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

