Parsifal Capital Management LP Has $43.42 Million Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 127.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,080 shares during the quarter. FLEETCOR Technologies comprises 3.5% of Parsifal Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Parsifal Capital Management LP owned 0.21% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $43,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLT traded down $11.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.86. 10,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,188. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.88 and a 52-week high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $261.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.73.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

