Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$21.38.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares raised shares of Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$19.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$20.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

In related news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid acquired 2,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.98 per share, with a total value of C$27,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$273,267.06. In the last three months, insiders have bought 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $63,475.

Shares of TSE:POU opened at C$20.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.67. The firm has a market cap of C$2.72 billion and a PE ratio of 20.65. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of C$2.14 and a 12-month high of C$20.85.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$274.75 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 2.0099998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.02%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

