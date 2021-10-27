Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

PARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

PARR stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.40. 227,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,186. Par Pacific has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $20.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.64.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.10). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Par Pacific will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Par Pacific news, SVP Joseph Israel sold 22,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PARR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Par Pacific by 40.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 20,425 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 178,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after buying an additional 59,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 640,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after buying an additional 53,003 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.