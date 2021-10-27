Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.040-$2.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.91.

NYSE:PKG traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.98. 10,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $110.87 and a twelve month high of $156.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.85 and a 200 day moving average of $142.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

