Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) fell 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.86 and last traded at $11.86. 1,597 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 5,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.40.

Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.61 million for the quarter.

Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company which engages in the provision of banking products and services to small and medium-sized business and professionals through the Bank of the Pacific. Its personal and business deposit products include demand accounts; negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; money market investment accounts; savings accounts; and time deposits.

