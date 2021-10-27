P2 Capital Partners LLC Has $32.31 Million Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

P2 Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 54.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 780,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915,978 shares during the period. Hilton Grand Vacations comprises 2.4% of P2 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. P2 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $32,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 31,358.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HGV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:HGV traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,871. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 8.09. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.85 and its 200-day moving average is $43.39.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a positive return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

