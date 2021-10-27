P2 Capital Partners LLC Has $103.75 Million Stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

P2 Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,201,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401,969 shares during the quarter. Primo Water accounts for about 7.8% of P2 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. P2 Capital Partners LLC owned 3.84% of Primo Water worth $103,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $577,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,707,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,984,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

PRMW stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.81. 8,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,668. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.81. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.50 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 13,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $242,804.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,373,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,315,830. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 12,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $219,384.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,435.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,114 shares of company stock worth $2,462,460. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRMW shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

