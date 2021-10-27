Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 260.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ OXSQ traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.22. 3,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,474. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.41 million, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.34. Oxford Square Capital has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $5.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is 105.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, COO Saul B. Rosenthal purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $51,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 19,916 shares of company stock worth $81,485 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxford Square Capital stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) by 72.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,951 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Oxford Square Capital worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

