Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 260.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Shares of Oxford Square Capital stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,474. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $209.41 million, a PE ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.34. Oxford Square Capital has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $5.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.00%.

In related news, COO Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $51,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last three months, insiders bought 19,916 shares of company stock worth $81,485. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxford Square Capital stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) by 72.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,951 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Oxford Square Capital worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

