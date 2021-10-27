Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Trading Down 3.2%

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) traded down 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $81.36 and last traded at $82.92. 16,053 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,454,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.63.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OTIS. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

The firm has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.49 and a 200 day moving average of $82.65.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,472,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 123,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 242,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,586,000 after purchasing an additional 109,092 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,744,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 533,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,608,000 after purchasing an additional 15,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

