Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.950-$2.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.30 billion-$14.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.23 billion.Otis Worldwide also updated its FY21 guidance to ~$2.95 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $88.44 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a sell rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $88.44 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.93. The company had a trading volume of 24,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,954. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.65. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $58.77 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

