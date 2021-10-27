OST Market Cap Reaches $4.67 Million (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. During the last week, OST has traded up 51.2% against the US dollar. One OST coin can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. OST has a total market cap of $4.67 million and approximately $87,255.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OST alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00049977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005397 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.93 or 0.00209202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.12 or 0.00097202 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About OST

OST (CRYPTO:OST) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,469,095 coins. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OST is ost.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

Buying and Selling OST

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.