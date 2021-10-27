Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,109,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,807,802 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Option Care Health worth $221,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,053,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,086,000 after buying an additional 5,933,454 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,043,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,812,000 after buying an additional 544,079 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OPCH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Option Care Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

In other news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $247,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $419,175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.58.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. Option Care Health had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $860.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

