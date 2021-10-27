Optex Systems (OTCMKTS:OPXS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.74

Shares of Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:OPXS) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and traded as high as $1.99. Optex Systems shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 12,229 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.63.

Optex Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OPXS)

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures optical sighting systems and assemblies for the Department of Defense applications. It operates through the following segments: Optex Richardson, Applied Optics Center-Dallas, and Other. The Optex Richardson segment handles the optical sighting systems and assemblies production.

