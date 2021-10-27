Oppenheimer Comments on Global Payments Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Global Payments in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.09. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Global Payments’ FY2021 earnings at $7.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.21 EPS.

Get Global Payments alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.85.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $155.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 53.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $148.69 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.50.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.5% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 6.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 2.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 0.4% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan bought 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at $49,477,015.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $170.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,536.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.