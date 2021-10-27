One Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

One Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 585,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,101,000 after purchasing an additional 48,793 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $14,040,000. Prudential PLC raised its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,605,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,725,000 after buying an additional 86,230 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 270,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,959,000 after buying an additional 57,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NYL Investors LLC raised its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 736,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,716,000 after buying an additional 105,100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.44. 13,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,462. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $64.82 and a 52-week high of $73.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.59 and its 200 day moving average is $69.56.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.