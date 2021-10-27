One Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $2,569,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.1% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 43,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 10.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 149,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,578,000 after buying an additional 13,687 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 242.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,778,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,806,000 after buying an additional 1,258,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 19.5% during the second quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 640,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,313,000 after buying an additional 104,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.15.

NYSE C traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.82. 589,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,509,750. The firm has a market cap of $141.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

