One Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 57.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period.

SCHA traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $103.76. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,104. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $69.16 and a 52 week high of $106.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.92.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

