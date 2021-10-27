One Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 417 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IXN. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 214,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,489,000 after buying an additional 16,728 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,570,000 after buying an additional 14,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $59.86. 4,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,280. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.72 and a 200-day moving average of $56.33. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $60.73.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

