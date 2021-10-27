Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OLPX. Bank of America started coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.73.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Shares of OLPX stock opened at $27.56 on Monday. Olaplex has a 1 year low of $22.84 and a 1 year high of $29.80.

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.