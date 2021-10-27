Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Coverage Initiated at Telsey Advisory Group

Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OLPX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Olaplex in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Olaplex in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Olaplex in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olaplex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.73.

Olaplex stock opened at $27.56 on Monday. Olaplex has a 52-week low of $22.84 and a 52-week high of $29.80.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.