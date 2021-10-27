OKB Reaches Market Cap of $1.40 Billion (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 26th. One OKB coin can currently be bought for approximately $23.38 or 0.00038599 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OKB has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and $654.10 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OKB has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OKB alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00054112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.48 or 0.00213798 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.90 or 0.00103862 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011955 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.