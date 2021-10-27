Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Takes $2.27 Million Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,489 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in Workday by 6.4% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 17.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Workday by 53.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Workday by 10.3% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Workday in the first quarter worth $995,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Workday in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.55, for a total transaction of $168,556.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total value of $75,009,517.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 604,251 shares of company stock valued at $158,419,305. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WDAY stock traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $285.51. 2,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $258.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.43. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.62 and a 12 month high of $285.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,570.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

