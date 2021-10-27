Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Raises Stock Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,660 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,532,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,859,000 after acquiring an additional 533,997 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Under Armour by 0.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,343,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,076,000 after purchasing an additional 55,746 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 0.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,081,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,110,000 after buying an additional 56,279 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter valued at $99,386,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Under Armour by 55.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,972,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,100 shares during the last quarter. 37.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Under Armour stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,829. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $22.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average of $18.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Cowen boosted their price target on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

