Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Raises Holdings in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) by 228.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,623 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned approximately 0.11% of GCM Grosvenor worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCMG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 973.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,104,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,108 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 796.8% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,540,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after buying an additional 1,368,876 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 238.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,889,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,491,000 after buying an additional 1,330,857 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at $12,712,000. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 2,300.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,504,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GCMG stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.44. 281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,927. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.03. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $15.36.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.47%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GCM Grosvenor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Friday, September 24th.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

