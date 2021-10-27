Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases 4,002 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOGI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 23.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 10,159 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 1,560.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 115,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,935,000 after acquiring an additional 108,303 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 21.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,015,000 after acquiring an additional 21,534 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,378,000 after acquiring an additional 25,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,873,000. 38.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOGI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,669. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $75.12 and a 52-week high of $140.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.52.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9481 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LOGI shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.13.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

