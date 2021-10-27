Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $3.21 Million Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,425 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,622 shares during the quarter. Masco makes up 0.5% of Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAS. Amundi acquired a new stake in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth $119,538,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Masco by 7,852.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,465,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,355,000 after buying an additional 1,447,434 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Masco by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,796,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,619,000 after buying an additional 960,330 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Masco by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,551,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,210,705,000 after buying an additional 805,046 shares during the period. Finally, 40 North Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter worth $36,353,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.77.

Masco stock traded up $3.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.97. 18,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,626. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

