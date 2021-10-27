Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Grows Stock Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 262.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,367 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the second quarter worth about $2,654,000. Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Shake Shack by 13.7% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

NYSE:SHAK traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.41. 1,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,547. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.16. Shake Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $138.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.91 and a beta of 1.69.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $187.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.62 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

SHAK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.