Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys New Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 85,050 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,000. Yelp makes up about 0.5% of Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned 0.11% of Yelp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Yelp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,536 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Yelp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,067 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Yelp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Yelp by 1,703.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,357 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $45,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC grew its stake in Yelp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 19,543 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.74. 277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,470. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.79. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 168.43 and a beta of 1.87. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $257.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.37 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 1.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on YELP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.56.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $147,631.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $94,023.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.