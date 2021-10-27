Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OCDGF. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ocado Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OCDGF stock opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.12. Ocado Group has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $39.25.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

