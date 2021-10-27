Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Shares of OAS stock traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.70. The company had a trading volume of 236,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.97 and a 200-day moving average of $88.91. Oasis Petroleum has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $120.54.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $393.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.33 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oasis Petroleum stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) by 5,764.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407,754 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.08% of Oasis Petroleum worth $41,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

