Oasis Network Trading Down 10.7% This Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $260.43 million and approximately $58.74 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Telos (TLOS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.