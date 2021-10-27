Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Oasis Midstream Partners to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $95.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.00 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 35.11% and a net margin of 38.74%. On average, analysts expect Oasis Midstream Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ OMP opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $35.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oasis Midstream Partners stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) by 516.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 584,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489,533 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.20% of Oasis Midstream Partners worth $13,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 13.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP engages in owning, developing, operating, and acquiring a portfolio of midstream assets in North America. It offers full service midstream solutions to its customers covering their oil, gas, and water needs. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

