O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30-0.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.33. O-I Glass also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.300-$0.350 EPS.

Shares of O-I Glass stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.92. 23,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,487. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average of $15.86. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OI shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a positive rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

