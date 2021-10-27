O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.520-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.O-I Glass also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.770-$1.820 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a positive rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of O-I Glass from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:OI traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.03. The stock had a trading volume of 27,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,487. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average is $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

